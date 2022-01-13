UrduPoint.com

CSTO Defense Ministers Agree On Withdrawal Of Peacekeepers From Kazakhstan - Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 08:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) signed a decision on the return of peacekeepers from Kazakhstan to their permanent deployment points at an extraordinary meeting via videoconference, the CSTO secretariat said.

"Following an extraordinary meeting of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers, the defense ministers signed a joint decision ... on organizing the return of military contingents of the CSTO member states from the territory of Kazakhstan to permanent deployment points," the secretariat said in a statement.

Apart from the results of the peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan, the ministers also discussed regional security issues and improving mechanisms for responding to emerging threats.

