CSTO Defense Ministers To Discuss Security Threats In Minsk On Thursday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The defense ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are scheduled to discuss threats to military security and ways to improve the crisis response system during a meeting in Minsk on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the meeting, the defense ministers will discuss challenges and threats to military security in the regions of collective security, issues of improving the crisis response system in the organization's format, and a number of issues of mutual interest," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in the Belarusian capital city on Thursday morning to partake in the security meeting, the statement read.

The event will also be attended by the CSTO chief and the head of the organization's joint staff, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

