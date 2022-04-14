CSTO Discusses Crisis Response Mechanisms, Collective Forces - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Crisis response mechanisms and the use of collective forces were discussed on Thursday at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Military Committee, chaired by Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

"The meeting also defined the procedure for implementing the proposals made by the defence ministers of the CSTO member states on 13 January 2022 during an extraordinary meeting of the CSTO defence ministers' council as regards the improvement of the crisis response mechanism and organisation of the use of the organisation's collective forces," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed the military and political situation in collective security, and agreed to coordinate joint actions to neutralize military threats. Moreover, the committee members considered the possibility of conducting joint operational and combat training events in 2022.

It was also observed that the results of the meeting would contribute to strengthening the collective security system and maintaining regular security.

The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.