CSTO Drafting Program to Strengthen Tajik-Afghan Border - Secretary General

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is preparing a program to strengthen Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday following a joint meeting of CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers and security council secretaries.

"We listened to a report about preparations of the draft targeted interstate CSTO program for strengthening sections of the Tajik-Afghan border," Zas said.