CSTO Drafting Program To Strengthen Tajik-Afghan Border - Secretary General
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 11:50 AM
DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is preparing a program to strengthen Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday following a joint meeting of CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers and security council secretaries.
"We listened to a report about preparations of the draft targeted interstate CSTO program for strengthening sections of the Tajik-Afghan border," Zas said.