UrduPoint.com

CSTO Drafting Program To Strengthen Tajik-Afghan Border - Secretary General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

CSTO Drafting Program to Strengthen Tajik-Afghan Border - Secretary General

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is preparing a program to strengthen Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday following a joint meeting of CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers and security council secretaries.

"We listened to a report about preparations of the draft targeted interstate CSTO program for strengthening sections of the Tajik-Afghan border," Zas said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Tajikistan Border

Recent Stories

Int'l democracy day is being observed today

Int'l democracy day is being observed today

5 minutes ago
 20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive e ..

20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive enhanced domestic contracts

28 minutes ago
 Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Se ..

Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Seeds for the Future 2021’ Pro ..

48 minutes ago
 Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan ..

Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the FRG discussed the issu ..

53 minutes ago
 Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

53 minutes ago
 China reports 73 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 73 new COVID-19 cases

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.