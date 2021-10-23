UrduPoint.com

CSTO Drills In Tajikistan Counter Worsened Situation In Afghanistan - Russian Military

Large-scale strategic military exercise Boyevoe Bratstvo-2021 (Combat Brotherhood), conducted by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Tajikistan, was a response to the deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan, Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin, the commander of Russia's Central Military District, said on Saturday

"The completed large-scale drills in Tajikistan with the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force have become one of the most important counter-measures towards a rapid deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan," Lapin said at the ceremony of closing the drills.

The exercise was aimed at safeguarding the CSTO member countries against any terrorist threat, the commander added.

The maneuvers featured cutting-edge intelligence, electronic warfare, and communication equipment, as well as technical and medical supplies. An intelligence management system was launched at the drills, "which enabled foiling increasing threats in advance and thwarting the intended actions of criminal groups," according to Lapin.

The official also mentioned that a united information warfare space was created at the exercise, which gave soldiers an advantage in remote areas.

The experience gained will definitely successful performance in a real battle situation, Lapin concluded.

