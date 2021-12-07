UrduPoint.com

CSTO Expects Increase In Refugees From Afghanistan If Ethnic Cleansing Continues

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

CSTO Expects Increase in Refugees From Afghanistan If Ethnic Cleansing Continues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) expects an increase in the number of refugees from Afghanistan if genocide and ethnic cleansing continue, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov told Sputnik on Monday.

"Another point we consider to be a serious threat and challenge in this region... even though the numbers may differ, judging by the figures at our disposal, about 2 million people have already left Afghanistan. It is difficult to make further predictions... I think we can expect an increase in the number of refugees if the genocide and ethnic cleansing continue, primarily of Tajiks," Semerikov said.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) returned to power in Afghanistan on August 15, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland fearful of Taliban retaliation and rampant violations of human rights.

