CSTO Experts In Armenia To Work On Making Proposals For Deescalation - CSTO
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 01:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) experts that arrived in Armenia will work on making proposals for the deescalation of the situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the organization's press office said on Thursday.
"The mission's task is to develop proposals for deescalating tensions that have arisen," the office said.