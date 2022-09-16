UrduPoint.com

CSTO Experts In Armenia To Work On Making Proposals For Deescalation - CSTO

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) experts that arrived in Armenia will work on making proposals for the deescalation of the situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the organization's press office said on Thursday.

"The mission's task is to develop proposals for deescalating tensions that have arisen," the office said.

