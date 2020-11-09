UrduPoint.com
CSTO Expresses Concern Over Downing Of Russian Helicopter Mi-24 In Armenia - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) expresses serious concern over the tragic incident in Armenia, in which Russian helicopter was shot down, the organization's spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the helicopter had been shot down in the Armenian airspace outside combat zone. Baku admitted it were the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who downed the aircraft, offering apologies and compensation for the incident.

"We very much regret that the aggravation of the conflict [in Karabakh] has led to such sad consequences," Zainetdinov said.

"We express our serious concern about the incident, we express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased crew. We will wait for the results of the investigation, from where the shot was fired," he said.

Zainetdinov recalled that the CSTO had repeatedly called the conflicting parties to cease fire.

More Stories From World

