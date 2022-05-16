CSTO Expresses Concerns Over Afghanistan, Affirms Readiness to Ensure Security of Members

(@FahadShabbir)

The heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states expressed concern about the situation in Afghanistan and on the external borders of other members, adding that the CSTO will consistently ensure the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states, the CSTO Collective Security Council said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states expressed concern about the situation in Afghanistan and on the external borders of other members, adding that the CSTO will consistently ensure the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states, the CSTO Collective Security Council said on Monday.

"The situation in Afghanistan and on other external borders of the CSTO member states is of concern. In this regard, we express our readiness to ensure the security of the borders of the CSTO area of responsibility," the CSTO said in a statement following a leaders' meeting on the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the CSTO.

The CSTO will also consistently work to strengthen global and regional security, and fairly resolve international problems "on the basis of generally recognized norms and principles of international law," the statement read.

The organization has the potential to counter a wide range of challenges and threats, becoming a stability factor in the Eurasian space, it added.

Additionally, the CSTO is concerned about unilateral sanctions and restrictions, which can be seen as a manifestation of the West's double standards and intolerance, and condemns the tendency to forcefully intervene in crisis situations bypassing international legal norms, the statement read.

On Monday, Moscow hosted the CSTO anniversary summit. The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.