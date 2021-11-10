UrduPoint.com

CSTO Following With Concern Migration Crisis On Polish-Belarusian Border

CSTO Following With Concern Migration Crisis on Polish-Belarusian Border

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is monitoring with concern the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We are concerned as we are closely following the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border.

The emerging migration crisis risks escalating into a great disaster for thousands of civilians, including many women and children," Zainetdinov said.

The CSTO hopes that all the necessary political, diplomatic and humanitarian measures will be implemented with support of international organizations to peacefully resolve the crisis and prevent security threats, the spokesman emphasized.

