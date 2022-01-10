CSTO Forces to Remain in Kazakhstan as Long as Needed - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) had topped international terrorists in Kazakhstan and would remain in the country as long as needed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) had topped international terrorists in Kazakhstan and would remain in the country as long as needed.

"A contingent of collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO has been sent to Kazakhstan and, I want to emphasize this, for a limited period of time, for as long as the president of Kazakhstan, the head of state, ... finds possible to use it," Putin said during an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

The Russian president noted that the CSTO forces prevented the undermining of the basis of the state power in Kazakhstan, the complete degradation of the internal situation in the country and topped international terrorists.

Putin added that the CSTO forces would certainly withdraw from Kazakhstan after fulfilling their functions.