CSTO Forces to Remain in Kazakhstan Until Situation Fully Stabilizes - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers will remain in Kazakhstan until the situation is fully stable, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.

"The CSTO peacekeeping forces were deployed in accordance with Articles 2 and 4 of the CSTO Collective Security Treaty.

They will stay in Kazakhstan until the situation is fully stabilized," Tokayev said, as quoted by his press office.

The economic damage in Kazakhstan after riots may amount to $2-3 billion, according to preliminary estimates, Tokayev added.