UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSTO Foreign Minister To Meet Online On December 1 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:33 PM

CSTO Foreign Minister to Meet Online on December 1 - Russian Foreign Ministry

The council of the foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will meet online on December 1, under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The council of the foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will meet online on December 1, under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"On December 1, a council of the foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization will convene via a videoconference, presided by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The agenda includes state and prospects of the regional and global security and different aspects of the CSTO activities," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia December

Recent Stories

Russian EpiVacCorona Developer Hopes Vaccine to Re ..

15 seconds ago

Russia's Lavrov to Take Part in Opening of OSCE Mi ..

16 seconds ago

Capital hospitals seeing increase in COVID-19 pati ..

20 seconds ago

Barnier Says Heading to London for Brexit Talks as ..

26 seconds ago

Second phase of 'Ehsaas program' from Nov 30

14 minutes ago

26 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.