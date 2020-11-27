CSTO Foreign Minister to Meet Online on December 1 - Russian Foreign Ministry

The council of the foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will meet online on December 1, under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The council of the foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will meet online on December 1, under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"On December 1, a council of the foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization will convene via a videoconference, presided by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The agenda includes state and prospects of the regional and global security and different aspects of the CSTO activities," Zakharova told a briefing.