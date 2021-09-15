CSTO Foreign Ministers, Defense Ministers to Meet in 2nd Half of 2022 in Armenia - Zas

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The next meetings of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) foreign ministers, defense ministers and security council secretaries are scheduled to be held in the first half of the next year in Armenia, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday.

"A decision was made to hold regular meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Ministers of Defense and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils in the first half of 2022 in Armenia," Zas said.