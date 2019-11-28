MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Tensions in the middle East and North Africa represent a threat to the security of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, the organization's foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

"The foreign minister of Collective Security Treaty Organization member states are expressing their concern over existing tensions in the Middle East and North Africa, which remain a source of threats to the security of CSTO member states, including through the dissemination of terrorism and radical ideology," the foreign ministers said in a statement on the results of their meeting on Wednesday.

The top diplomats called for the crises in the Middle East and in North Africa to be settled peacefully on the basis of international law and the key role of the United Nations in the settlement.

"[The ministers] underscored the importance of establishing dialogue between all Middle Eastern and North African states on the basis of principles of good-neighborly relations; non-use of force; noninvolvement in domestic affairs; respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; and peaceful resolution of all disputes in line with the UN Charter and the international law," the document read.

The foreign ministers' meeting was held ahead of a summit of CSTO heads of state and government that will convene held later on Thursday in Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstan currently chairs the organization, while Russia will preside over it in 2020.