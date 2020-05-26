UrduPoint.com
CSTO Foreign Ministers To Discuss Cooperation On Biological Security Amid Pandemic- Lavrov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 01:40 PM

CSTO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Cooperation on Biological Security Amid Pandemic- Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) foreign ministers will discuss cooperation on biological security amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"It is clear that there is a demand for the CSTO's capacity to respond to such threats [COVID-19] in the interests of ensuring the health and well-being of our citizens. Therefore, we have suggested today considering priority measures to develop cooperation in the field of biological security," Lavrov said in the beginning of the CSTO foreign ministers' talks, held though a video conference.

Russia currently holds the chairmanship over the alliance, which also comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

