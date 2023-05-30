UrduPoint.com

CSTO Foreign Ministers To Meet In Minsk On June 19-20 - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 08:59 PM

CSTO Foreign Ministers to Meet in Minsk on June 19-20 - State Media

The meeting of the council of post-Soviet military alliance Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) foreign ministers is scheduled to take place from June 19-20 in Minsk, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The meeting of the council of post-Soviet military alliance Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) foreign ministers is scheduled to take place from June 19-20 in Minsk, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported on Tuesday.

Ahead of the council meeting, consultations of CSTO deputy foreign ministers were held on Tuesday in Minsk, the news outlet added. The Belarusian delegation at the consultations was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich.

Ambrazevich noted that the consultations were a good opportunity to exchange views and compare notes on topical issues of cooperation within the CSTO, including in the international arena, as well as to discuss the development of the organization.

Related Topics

Exchange Minsk Alliance June From

Recent Stories

UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platfor ..

UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platform ’U-Ask’

15 minutes ago
 &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; begins t ..

&#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

45 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Purebred Arabi ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses to kick off in Spain

45 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s healthcare sector leads regionally, glo ..

UAE&#039;s healthcare sector leads regionally, globally with scientific breakthr ..

45 minutes ago
 SCCI delegation continues trade mission in India t ..

SCCI delegation continues trade mission in India to promote further trade, inves ..

1 hour ago
 Speakers stress to allocate 70 percent budget for ..

Speakers stress to allocate 70 percent budget for girls' education in 2023-24

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.