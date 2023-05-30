CSTO Foreign Ministers to Meet in Minsk on June 19-20 - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

The meeting of the council of post-Soviet military alliance Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) foreign ministers is scheduled to take place from June 19-20 in Minsk, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported on Tuesday

Ahead of the council meeting, consultations of CSTO deputy foreign ministers were held on Tuesday in Minsk, the news outlet added. The Belarusian delegation at the consultations was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich.

Ambrazevich noted that the consultations were a good opportunity to exchange views and compare notes on topical issues of cooperation within the CSTO, including in the international arena, as well as to discuss the development of the organization.