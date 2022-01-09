(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas discussed the peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan with the head of the CSTO mission in the country, Col. Gen. Andrey Serdyukov, a spokesperson for CSTO said on Sunday.

"The progress of the CSTO peacekeepers deployment on the territory of Kazakhstan, which were sent there in accordance with the decision of the Collective Security Council, adopted on January 6, 2022, in order to normalize the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, was discussed. It was noted that the units of the peacekeepers have already begun to fulfill the assigned tasks. They took important state, military and strategic facilities under protection, " Vladimir Zainetdinov said.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices.

Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, protests turned violent and descended into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions.

The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance, which was granted. CSTO peacekeepers were sent to Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh president said Friday that there were still militants who continued resistance and pledged to fight those who do not lay down the arms. At the same time, Tokayev has said that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues.