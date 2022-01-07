UrduPoint.com

CSTO Head Says Peacekeepers Tasked With Guarding Key Facilities, Maintaining Order

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday that the goals of the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan is to ensure security of strategic facilities and maintain public order, and not to disperse rallies as some falsely claim.

"Talking about the tasks assigned to them... they can be divided into two main ones. The first one is the protection of the most important government, strategic facilities. And the second one is providing assistance in maintaining public order so that people can feel safe.

All insinuations that our units will allegedly disperse demonstrations are not true, it is not going to happen. Our CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces have other tasks," Zas said in an interview.

The dislocation of the CSTO peacekeepers will, in turn, depend on where the situation demands their presence the most, the CSTO head noted. The decisions will be made on the spot by the commander of the peacekeeping contingent in cooperation with the Kazakh security forces and law enforcement, he added.

