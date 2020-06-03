CSTO Hopes US to Rethink Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty - Secretary General

The the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) hopes the United States to change its mind about leaving the Open Skies treaty, the secretary general of the CSTO, Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) hopes the United States to change its mind about leaving the Open Skies treaty, the secretary general of the CSTO, Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The US decision to quit the Open Skies Treaty is very regrettable and will definitely seriously damage the system of control over military activities and the entire system of the international security in general," Zas said.

"We hope that the US leadership will review its decision in the remaining six months and make its contribution to strengthening of the security in stability in Europe and across the world," Zas said.