UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSTO Hopes US To Rethink Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty - Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:22 PM

CSTO Hopes US to Rethink Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty - Secretary General

The the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) hopes the United States to change its mind about leaving the Open Skies treaty, the secretary general of the CSTO, Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) hopes the United States to change its mind about leaving the Open Skies treaty, the secretary general of the CSTO, Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The US decision to quit the Open Skies Treaty is very regrettable and will definitely seriously damage the system of control over military activities and the entire system of the international security in general," Zas said.

"We hope that the US leadership will review its decision in the remaining six months and make its contribution to strengthening of the security in stability in Europe and across the world," Zas said.

Related Topics

World Europe United States

Recent Stories

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

11 minutes ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

23 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, US Ambassador discuss ways of stre ..

38 minutes ago

Jafza conducts massive disinfection drive equivale ..

53 minutes ago

Emirates Post resumes postal services to Pakistan

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.