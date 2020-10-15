CSTO in Talks on Peacekeeping Effort in Nagorno-Karabakh - Secretary-General

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Stanislav Zas said on Thursday that the organization is actively negotiating the potential peacekeeping effort in the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Stanislav Zas said on Thursday that the organization is actively negotiating the potential peacekeeping effort in the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region.

On Wednesday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed that peacekeepers could only be brought to Nagorno-Karabakh wit consent of Baku and Yerevan.

"We are actively discussing the work for peace in the region," the CSTO chief said, as quoted by Sputnik Belarus.