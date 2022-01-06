CSTO Informed United Nations About Intention to Send Troops to Kazakhstan - Spokesman

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has informed the United Nations of its intent to send troops to Kazakhstan, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has informed the United Nations of its intent to send troops to Kazakhstan, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We were informed earlier this morning by the (CSTO) that they were sending troops to Kazakhstan under existing bilateral treaties," Dujarric said. "For us, the important thing is that security forces, whether they are Kazakh or whether they're not Kazakh troops, need to uphold the same human rights standards, which is to show restraint and protect people's rights to demonstrate peacefully."