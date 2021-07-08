CSTO Joint Headquarters Chief Highly Appreciates Readiness of Tajik Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The head of CSTO joint headquarters, Col. Gen. Anatoly Sidorov, during a visit to the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, highly appreciated the readiness of the Tajik military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The head of CSTO joint headquarters, Col. Gen. Anatoly Sidorov, during a visit to the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan, highly appreciated the readiness of the Tajik military.

On Thursday, a task force led by Sidorov flew over a section of the Tajik-Afghan border. The group also visited the 9th frontier detachment ("Kalai-Khumb").

A group of officers got acquainted on the ground with the procedure for ensuring the protection of the Tajik-Afghan border by military personnel of the border troops of Tajikistan, the staffing of units with personnel, weapons and special equipment.

"The head of CSTO joint headquarters, Col. Gen. Anatoly Sidorov, highly appreciated the readiness of the border troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan to ensure security on the Tajik-Afghan border," the press service of the headquarters said.