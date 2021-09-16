UrduPoint.com

CSTO Leader Summit Starts In Tajikistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

CSTO Leader Summit Starts in Tajikistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Collective Security Council began on Thursday in Dushanbe.

Tajikistan's presidency in the CSTO coincided with a period of extraordinary challenges and threats faced by the region of collective security, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said, when opening the meeting.

"Nevertheless, Tajikistan, with the support of its partners in the CSTO, has consistently carried out the presidency functions," Rahmon stated.

According to the Tajik president, a high level of political interaction and coordination of foreign policy positions have been achieved.

"We will continue to adopt statements on topical issues of the current international and regional agenda," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the CSTO summit via video link.

