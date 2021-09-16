CSTO Leaders Approve Plan for Equipping Rapid Reaction Forces With Modern Weaponry

The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have approved the plan on equipping Collective Rapid Reaction Forces with modern weaponry, according to the declaration adopted after the Thursday summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have approved the plan on equipping Collective Rapid Reaction Forces with modern weaponry, according to the declaration adopted after the Thursday summit.

"The heads of state also approved a plan for equipping the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces of the CSTO with modern weapons, military and special equipment, and special means," the declaration read.

The CSTO also clarified the plan for operational deployment of collective forces in Central Asia "over the changing situation in Afghanistan."