CSTO Leaders Believe UN, UNSC, G20 Should Coordinate Effort On Afghanistan - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:37 PM
Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member state believe that the United Nations, the UN Security Council and the G20 should coordinate their efforts related to events unfolding in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday
"In general, there is an understanding of the need to coordinate approaches, including in the UN, the UNSC and the G20, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin emphasized this in his address," Peskov said at a briefing following a CSTO videoconference.