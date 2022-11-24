CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

The conflict between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was discussed during the CSTO summit in Armenia, the work on the settlement is difficult, but it will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The conflict between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was discussed during the CSTO summit in Armenia, the work on the settlement is difficult, but it will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The situation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was touched upon (at the CSTO summit). There is a political will in the organization as a whole to eliminate conflict situations between the participating countries. The presidents understand the need, but the work is difficult, and it will continue," Peskov said.