UrduPoint.com

CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 12:30 AM

CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues - Kremlin

The conflict between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was discussed during the CSTO summit in Armenia, the work on the settlement is difficult, but it will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The conflict between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was discussed during the CSTO summit in Armenia, the work on the settlement is difficult, but it will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The situation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was touched upon (at the CSTO summit). There is a political will in the organization as a whole to eliminate conflict situations between the participating countries. The presidents understand the need, but the work is difficult, and it will continue," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Armenia Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

47 seconds ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of ..

Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of Transport Routes, Crisis Settl ..

50 seconds ago
 Belarus to Work on Enhancing Unity Among CSTO Stat ..

Belarus to Work on Enhancing Unity Among CSTO States During Its Presidency - Luk ..

52 seconds ago
 Coalition parties' leaders express confidence in P ..

Coalition parties' leaders express confidence in PM to make constitutional appoi ..

34 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results - 1st update

Football: World Cup results - 1st update

39 minutes ago
 Belgium v Canada World Cup starting line-ups

Belgium v Canada World Cup starting line-ups

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.