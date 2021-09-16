CSTO Leaders to Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Its Impact on Bloc Security

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) supreme body - the Collective Security Council (CSC) - will meet Thursday in Dushanbe.

The agenda will focus on the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the countries participating in the military-political bloc.

The meeting of the CSTO leaders will be chaired by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The event will also be attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that in connection with COVID-19 cases among people close to him, he must self isolate, therefore he will attend the meeting via video link.