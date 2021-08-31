CSTO Leaders to Formulate Common Stand on Afghanistan at Summit in September - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states will formulate their common approach to developments in Afghanistan at their summit next month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Our CSTO approach will be formulated at the top-level meeting, which Dushanbe will host in mid-September. This topic will also certainly be on the agenda at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, which will also be held in Tajikistan's capital following the CSTO summit," Lavrov said at a briefing following negotiations with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Russia wants to see stability, peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region in general, the minister continued.

"[We are in favor of] decisions that should shut out any chance for terrorists, drug traffickers and other representatives of organized criminal activity to use the territory of Afghanistan," Lavrov added.