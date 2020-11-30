CSTO Maintained Control of Situation in Zone of Responsibility Despite Crises - Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has managed to keep control of the situation in its zone of responsibility despite the Karabakh conflict, the political turmoil in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, and pandemic-related challenges, Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

The remarks were made at the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly's meeting. The CSTO is a security alliance that brings together Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

"In such difficult circumstances, the CSTO has maintained control over the situation in its area of responsibility. The adoption of the trilateral [Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia] statement on a ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to Karabakh stopped the war and stabilized the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and in the South Caucasus as a whole. The CSTO member states have managed to contain the situation in the eastern European direction that began aggravating in early August.

The West's attempts to use the situation in the Republic of Belarus following the presidential election to destabilize the political and state system in a coalition with the opposition-minded part of the society have failed," Zas said.

Challenges at the western front, however, persist.

"The North Atlantic Alliance continues its line to build up military presence on the territory of Central and Eastern European countries and to openly use Ukraine as a geopolitical foothold for military and political pressure now not only on Russia, but also on the Republic of Belarus," the CSTO chief stated.

The security situation in Kyrgyzstan, the secretary general continued, in contrast is getting back to normal, which has an overall positive impact on the situation in Central Asia.