CSTO Mandate Not Providing For Possibility Of Using Collective Forces In Ukraine - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 11:10 AM

CSTO Mandate Not Providing for Possibility of Using Collective Forces in Ukraine - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The mandate of the the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) does not provide for the possibility of using the organization's collective forces during the special operation in Ukraine, a source in the Russian foreign ministry told Sputnik.

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said that the question of the use of the collective forces during the operation in Ukraine was not raised at the organization's summit on Monday.

"This (Ukraine) is not our territory. The CSTO rules do not imply the use of funds in these territories. Peacekeeping forces operate only within the mandate," the source said, adding that "the CSTO responsibility area is the territory of the countries of the alliance."

