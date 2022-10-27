CSTO Meeting to Be Held Before Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Summit - Kremlin

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) meeting will be held before the Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"Yes (the CSTO meeting will be held). Including as part of the preparation of this summit, which is scheduled," Peskov told reporters.