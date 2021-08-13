UrduPoint.com

CSTO Members, Uzbekistan Not Interested In Hosting US Troops - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:41 PM

CSTO Members, Uzbekistan Not Interested in Hosting US Troops - Lavrov

Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Central Asia and Uzbekistan are not interested in hosting US troops after their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Central Asia and Uzbekistan are not interested in hosting US troops after their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The Americans, as you know, tried to come to an agreement with the Central Asian countries to deploy part of the withdrawn weapons from Afghanistan on their territory. But here our positions coincide with those of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Nobody needs it," Lavrov told reporters.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Arrested Hypersonic Scientist Kuranov Fired From U ..

Arrested Hypersonic Scientist Kuranov Fired From University 5 Years Ago

2 seconds ago
 Moscow Concerned as Afghan Peace Process Stalled - ..

Moscow Concerned as Afghan Peace Process Stalled - Lavrov

4 seconds ago
 Russia Interested in Iran, India Joining Afghan Co ..

Russia Interested in Iran, India Joining Afghan Conflict Resolution - Lavrov

6 seconds ago
 Lavrov Believes Urgent UNSC Session Useful If Cont ..

Lavrov Believes Urgent UNSC Session Useful If Contributes to Inter-Afghan Dialog ..

2 minutes ago
 India Plans to Complete COVID-19 Vaccination Drive ..

India Plans to Complete COVID-19 Vaccination Drive by Late 2021

2 minutes ago
 Merkel to visit Moscow next Friday: spokesman

Merkel to visit Moscow next Friday: spokesman

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.