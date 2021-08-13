CSTO Members, Uzbekistan Not Interested in Hosting US Troops - Lavrov

Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Central Asia and Uzbekistan are not interested in hosting US troops after their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Central Asia and Uzbekistan are not interested in hosting US troops after their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The Americans, as you know, tried to come to an agreement with the Central Asian countries to deploy part of the withdrawn weapons from Afghanistan on their territory. But here our positions coincide with those of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Nobody needs it," Lavrov told reporters.