MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has adopted two pandemic-related documents, including one in support of a global ceasefire initiative proposed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after meeting with his CSTO counterparts.

"Today, we adopted two documents devoted to the fight against the coronavirus infection. The first document is about the solidarity of the world community, a call for cooperation under the auspices of universal international organizations, including the United Nations, including the World Health Organization. And the second document, at the initiative of Armenia and Russia, was approved in support of the call made by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to declare a global truce for the period of the coronavirus infection," Lavrov said during a press conference.

The CSTO statement stresses that the truce cannot cover terrorist organizations that are recognized as such by the United Nations Security Council, Lavrov added.

Shortly after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, Guterres called on all warring parties across the world to cease combat activities and create humanitarian corridors to assist the regions that are most vulnerable to COVID-19.