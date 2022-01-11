UrduPoint.com

CSTO Mission In Kazakhstan To End After Situation Stabilizes - Shoigu

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 02:23 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) mission in Kazakhstan will end after the situation in the country fully stabilizes and its authorities make such a decision, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The implementation of tasks by the Collective Peacekeeping Forces will be carried out until the situation in Kazakhstan is completely stabilized, naturally, by decision of the leadership of Kazakhstan," Shoigu told a government meeting.

