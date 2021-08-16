UrduPoint.com

CSTO Monitoring Developments On Tajik-Afghan Border

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is closely monitoring developments on the Tajik-Afghan border and believes there is no need yet to use the existing security mechanisms, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zaynetdinov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is closely monitoring developments on the Tajik-Afghan border and believes there is no need yet to use the existing security mechanisms, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zaynetdinov said on Monday.

"The CSTO is closely monitoring the development of the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border," Zaynetdinov said in a statement, seen by Sputnik.

Tajik security forces fully control the situation on the border, and there is no need to use CSTO mechanisms, the statement read.

Preparations are ongoing for military drills that the CSTO collective forces are set to hold close to the border in the coming months.

More Stories From World

