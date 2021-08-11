UrduPoint.com

CSTO Must Be Ready For Possible Infiltration Of Terrorists From Afghanistan - Shoigu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

CSTO Must Be Ready for Possible Infiltration of Terrorists From Afghanistan - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The border of Afghanistan with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan is controlled by the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia), it is important for Russia that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) be ready for possible infiltration of terrorists from Afghanistan, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"It is important for us that the border with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan has also been taken under the control of the Taliban. All the checkpoints and the threats that came from Afghanistan earlier are drug trafficking, this is the penetration of terrorists into our country through Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and of course, [these threats] do not diminish," Shoigu said at the Territory of Meanings youth forum.

"Therefore, it is extremely important for us that our colleagues, our allies, our partners in the CSTO be ready for this. Of course, we are doing everything for this," the minister added.

Russia has military bases in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Shoigu recalled.

"Most of the officers of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan are trained in our higher educational institutions. We are also engaged in the modernization of the army of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan. In Tajikistan, we have the 201st base, there is also a base in Kyrgyzstan," he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Army Russia Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Border All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

2 hours ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

1 hour ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

1 hour ago
 European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of ..

European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of About $644Mln for Deutsche Bah ..

1 hour ago
 Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as ..

Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as Russia's Part - Moscow Source

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.