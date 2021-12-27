UrduPoint.com

CSTO, NATO Could Join Forces To Fight Drug-Trafficking, Terrorism - CSTO Secretary-General

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:32 PM

CSTO, NATO Could Join Forces to Fight Drug-Trafficking, Terrorism - CSTO Secretary-General

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and NATO could collaborate on tackling illegal drug-trafficking and terrorism, CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and NATO could collaborate on tackling illegal drug-trafficking and terrorism, CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

"There is a number of directions of collaboration which we think could benefit both CSTO and NATO. First of all, it concerns tackling illegal drug-trafficking and terrorism," Zas said in an interview with the CSTO owned socio-political publication Allies.ODKB.

Zas added that the organization has already expressed readiness to start a dialogue on the highest level and on the level of foreign ministers, but it has yet to meet any response.

"This leads to certain conclusions," he said.

On December 17, Russia published a draft agreement with the United States and NATO member-states, which embraces mutual security guarantees in Europe, non-deployment of medium- to short-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching each other's state and non-expansion of NATO eastwards at the expense of the former USSR republics. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik that the new wave of confrontation between parties may emerge if NATO and the US fail to respond to security guarantees.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe United States May December All Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Non-Muslim Personal Status Court Issues ..

Abu Dhabi Non-Muslim Personal Status Court Issues first civil marriage contract

24 minutes ago
 Chinese grotto temples to forge closer links with ..

Chinese grotto temples to forge closer links with counterparts in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 FESCO to hold open court on Wednesday

FESCO to hold open court on Wednesday

6 minutes ago
 Benazir's martyrdom 'a national loss': Ali Muhamma ..

Benazir's martyrdom 'a national loss': Ali Muhammad

7 minutes ago
 2,040-litre liquor seized three arrested in faisal ..

2,040-litre liquor seized three arrested in faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Russian Mi-2 Helicopter With 2 People Aboard Crash ..

Russian Mi-2 Helicopter With 2 People Aboard Crashes in Udmurtia - Emergency Ser ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.