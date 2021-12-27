CSTO, NATO Could Join Forces to Fight Drug-Trafficking, Terrorism - CSTO Secretary-General

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and NATO could collaborate on tackling illegal drug-trafficking and terrorism, CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

"There is a number of directions of collaboration which we think could benefit both CSTO and NATO. First of all, it concerns tackling illegal drug-trafficking and terrorism," Zas said in an interview with the CSTO owned socio-political publication Allies.ODKB.

Zas added that the organization has already expressed readiness to start a dialogue on the highest level and on the level of foreign ministers, but it has yet to meet any response.

"This leads to certain conclusions," he said.

On December 17, Russia published a draft agreement with the United States and NATO member-states, which embraces mutual security guarantees in Europe, non-deployment of medium- to short-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching each other's state and non-expansion of NATO eastwards at the expense of the former USSR republics. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik that the new wave of confrontation between parties may emerge if NATO and the US fail to respond to security guarantees.