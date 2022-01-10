CSTO Needs to Develop Measures to Jointly Fight Destructive Foreign interference - Putin

It is necessary for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to develop measures to jointly counter attempts at destructive foreign interference in the organization's area of responsibility, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - It is necessary for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to develop measures to jointly counter attempts at destructive foreign interference in the organization's area of responsibility, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"I consider it necessary to instruct the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Council, within the framework of specialized working groups on information security and combating terrorism and extremism, to submit proposals for jointly countering attempts at destructive external interference in the CSTO's area of responsibility," Putin said during an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.