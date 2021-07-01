CSTO Notes Deteriorating Situation Near Southern Borders of Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly (PA) on Thursday noted a deterioration of the situation in the immediate vicinity of the southern borders of the alliance, and expressed concern about the high level of military activity in Afghanistan amid US troop withdrawal from the country.

"The Council of the CSTO PA in connection with the deterioration of the situation in the immediate vicinity of the southern borders of the CSTO member states expresses concern about the high level of military activity in Afghanistan, especially in its northern provinces, amid foreign military presence reduction, and calls on all Afghan ethnic groups and political forces to create favorable conditions for the advancement of the peace process and the development of Afghanistan as an independent and neutral state," a statement adopted at the meeting in Dushanbe said.

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia that consists of 6 post-Soviet states ” Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. On July 1, Dushanbe, Tajikistan, is hosting a field session of the CSTO PA Council, the Republic of Tajikistan being the 2021 chair of the Organization.

As the United States and its NATO allies have begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, ending their twenty year presence in the country, the Taliban have launched an offensive to seize control of some one hundred regional centers, mainly in the northwest.

The administration of US President Joe Biden initially promised to complete the troop withdrawal by September 11. 2021. In late June, media reported that the US could finish it within days, but up to 1,000 troops could remain in Afghanistan to help secure the US embassy and the Kabul airport.