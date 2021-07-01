UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSTO Notes Deteriorating Situation Near Southern Borders Of Alliance

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:40 PM

CSTO Notes Deteriorating Situation Near Southern Borders of Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly (PA) on Thursday noted a deterioration of the situation in the immediate vicinity of the southern borders of the alliance, and expressed concern about the high level of military activity in Afghanistan amid US troop withdrawal from the country.

"The Council of the CSTO PA in connection with the deterioration of the situation in the immediate vicinity of the southern borders of the CSTO member states expresses concern about the high level of military activity in Afghanistan, especially in its northern provinces, amid foreign military presence reduction, and calls on all Afghan ethnic groups and political forces to create favorable conditions for the advancement of the peace process and the development of Afghanistan as an independent and neutral state," a statement adopted at the meeting in Dushanbe said.

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia that consists of 6 post-Soviet states ” Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. On July 1, Dushanbe, Tajikistan, is hosting a field session of the CSTO PA Council, the Republic of Tajikistan being the 2021 chair of the Organization.

As the United States and its NATO allies have begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, ending their twenty year presence in the country, the Taliban have launched an offensive to seize control of some one hundred regional centers, mainly in the northwest.

The administration of US President Joe Biden initially promised to complete the troop withdrawal by September 11. 2021. In late June, media reported that the US could finish it within days, but up to 1,000 troops could remain in Afghanistan to help secure the US embassy and the Kabul airport.

Related Topics

Assembly Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Russia Armenia Dushanbe Alliance Belarus Tajikistan United States Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan June July September Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 1,037 new coronavirus cases, 40 d ..

11 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emira ..

26 minutes ago

Work permits for Golden Residency holders launched

41 minutes ago

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

56 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.