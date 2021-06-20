CSTO Observers Commend 'High Level' of Parliamentary Elections in Armenia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The Armenian parliamentarian elections were held without faults that could affect the voting process, observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) said on Sunday.

"Noting the high professional level of the elections preparation, the international observers have not found any faults that could affect the voting process and the expression of the will of voters," the statement said.

CSTO observers added that the electoral process in Armenia was compliant with the country's law.

"The elections into the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia were organized and held in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Armenia," the statement read.