CSTO Observers See No Reason For Unrest In Kyrgyzstan Following Parliamentary Vote

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

CSTO Observers See No Reason for Unrest in Kyrgyzstan Following Parliamentary Vote

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) International observers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly see no reason for mass unrest in Kyrgyzstan following the parliamentary elections, the head of the observer mission, Russia's senior lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin, said on Monday.

"Observers from the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly see no reason for mass unrest as a result of the elections to the Kyrgyz parliament," Zatulin said at a press conference.

Only a "very biased" person could qualify the elections as unfair or non-transparent, the head of the CSTO mission added.

According to the preliminary results of the elections, revealed after ballots from 98 percent of polling places were counted, four parties gained seats in the Central Asian country's legislature: Birimdik with 24.52 percent of the votes, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan with 23.98 percent, the Kyrgyzstan Party with 8.73 percent and Butun Kyrgyzstan with 7.11 percent. Other political parties failed to surpass the seven percent threshold.

