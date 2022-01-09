CSTO Online Summit Tentatively Scheduled for Monday - Armenian Government

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) An online summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which was suggested by Kazakshtan in light of recent unrest there, is planned for Monday, the press service of the Armenian government told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Armenia, as the chair of the CSTO, will organize the meeting.

"The CSTO meeting is tentatively scheduled for tomorrow," the press service said.