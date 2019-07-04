CSTO-OSCE Conference to Be Held in Moscow Oct 30 - Acting Secretary General

A joint conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will be held in Moscow on October 30, representatives of the European Union and NATO may be invited to take part, CSTO acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov told Sputnik Thursday

"I recently had a meeting with the OSCE secretary general, he participated in the work of the Permanent Council, then we held a separate meeting, discussed comprehensive issues, including the joint conference, which we will hold in Moscow on October 30," Semerikov said.

He added that the OSCE proposes to invite representatives of the EU, NATO, public and political organizations to the conference.