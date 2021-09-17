MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) praise the high level of organization of Russia's ongoing general election, especially the use of digital technologies to safeguard electoral processes, Arman Kozhakhmetov, the coordinator of the CST PA group, said on Friday.

"We have been very pleasantly surprised with, firstly, the organization, and, secondly, with the use of computer systems," Kozhakhmetov said after the group's meeting with Sergey Mironov, the A Just Russia - For Truth party leader at the lower house.

Russian legislative elections are being held in all regions of the country from September 17-19. The country's lower house, the State Duma, is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system ” 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate Constituencies in one round.