UrduPoint.com

CSTO PA Observers Laud Well-organized Russia's General Election - Coordinator

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

CSTO PA Observers Laud Well-organized Russia's General Election - Coordinator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) praise the high level of organization of Russia's ongoing general election, especially the use of digital technologies to safeguard electoral processes, Arman Kozhakhmetov, the coordinator of the CST PA group, said on Friday.

"We have been very pleasantly surprised with, firstly, the organization, and, secondly, with the use of computer systems," Kozhakhmetov said after the group's meeting with Sergey Mironov, the A Just Russia - For Truth party leader at the lower house.

Russian legislative elections are being held in all regions of the country from September 17-19. The country's lower house, the State Duma, is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system ” 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate Constituencies in one round.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia September All From Election 2018

Recent Stories

PM urges SCO countries to recognize reality in Afg ..

PM urges SCO countries to recognize reality in Afghanistan

10 minutes ago
 â€˜New Zealand will hear us at ICC,â€™ Ramiz Raja ..

â€˜New Zealand will hear us at ICC,â€™ Ramiz Raja reacts after Kiwish cancelled ..

15 minutes ago
 ECB to decide Pakistanâ€™s tour within next 24 to ..

ECB to decide Pakistanâ€™s tour within next 24 to 48 hours: Reports

40 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an onli ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an online global dialogue on prominen ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts on Saudi Arabia

47 minutes ago
 PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Founda ..

PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement Signed

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.