YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) on Tuesday proposed re-electing the speaker of the lower house of Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, as CSTO PA chairman.

The formal decision on the matter will be made later in the day at a CSTO PA session in Yerevan.

The proposal was made by the speaker of the parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Dastan Jumabekov, after which all members of the council unilaterally supported Volodin's candidacy. Kyrgyzstan chairs the CSTO in 2019.

The CSTO was established on the basis of the Collective Security Treaty and signed by members of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 1992. The organization comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

The CSTO PA was established in 2006. Volodin was elected its chairman for a three-year term in 2016.