CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Urges Europe to Counter Revival of Nazism on Legislative Level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) has called on the member states of the Council of Europe to counter the revival and promotion of Nazism on the legislative level, according to the statement released ahead of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

"On the eve of the day of the end of the Second World War in Europe and the victory of the allied forces over Nazism, CSTO PA Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin signed the Resolution of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. In their Address, the Assembly parliamentarians urged their European counterparts to take legislative measures to counter the revival and promotion of Nazism and its manifestations in modern Europe," the statement said.

According to the CSTO PA, the legislative measures should also include protecting the historical truth about World War II and preventing the attempts to revise its outcome, preventing the desecration of the graves of Nazi fighters and of war graves, acts of vandalism against monuments to Soviet soldiers, as well as preventing any attempts to justify the Nazis and their accomplices that committed serious crimes during the war.

"It is our common duty to preserve the memory of the Great Victory that unites all peoples who defeated fascism together, to honor the memory of those who were crucial to this Victory, those who gave up their lives for the freedom of the people, for our future. Consolidation of the entire international community is crucial for the efficient countering of the resurgence of Nazism," the appeal read.

The anniversary of the end of World War II is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in post-Soviet countries, where the period of war from 1941-1945 is referred to as the Great Patriotic War.