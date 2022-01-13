UrduPoint.com

CSTO Peacekeepers Begin Handing Over Protected Objects To Kazakh Authorities - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 12:03 PM

CSTO Peacekeepers Begin Handing Over Protected Objects to Kazakh Authorities - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have begun handing over protected facilities to law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the plan developed by the command of the collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO and the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, the transfer of socially significant objects guarded by peacekeepers to law enforcement agencies of the country began," the ministry said in a statement.

The units of the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan also started to prepare equipment for returning to their permanent deployment points, the statement added.

