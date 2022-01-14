UrduPoint.com

CSTO Peacekeepers From Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Left Kazakhstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 09:40 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) from Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan left Kazakhstan on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Three Russian Il-76 military transport planes evacuated Armenian peacekeepers from the airport of Almaty, while another one delivered Tajik troops home.

The Kyrgyz troops left Kazakhstan on military vehicles.

The CSTO started a peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan in response to the request of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made amid the civil unrest that engulfed the Central Asian nation. On Thursday, the CSTO announced the end of the mission and started the evacuation of the peacekeepers.

