CSTO Peacekeepers Guarding Strategic Assets In Kazakhstan - Presidency

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 11:30 AM

CSTO Peacekeepers Guarding Strategic Assets in Kazakhstan - Presidency

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - Peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of six post-Soviet states, are guarding key assets in protest-hit Kazakhstan, the Kazakh presidency said Sunday.

"A joint contingent of CSTO peacekeepers was put on guard duty at several strategic facilities," the president's office said in a statement.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on measures to restore order in the country, his office said. Police and armed forces are maintaining a state of emergency, manning roadblocks and tracking down terrorists, who the authorities say are responsible for violence during protests.

